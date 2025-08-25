TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 267.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $464,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 394,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in TKO Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.69.

TKO Group stock opened at $185.6470 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $194.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.08 and its 200-day moving average is $162.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $7,715,597.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 156,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,732,305.08. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver bought 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

