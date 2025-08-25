Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $67,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

NYSE TR opened at $40.0680 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $153.19 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

