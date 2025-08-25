TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $394.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

TopBuild Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE BLD opened at $434.6670 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $445.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.48 and a 200 day moving average of $324.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.02, for a total value of $410,869.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,041.98. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,903 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TopBuild by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after buying an additional 109,572 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in TopBuild by 102.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,872,000 after purchasing an additional 391,299 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after buying an additional 34,885 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 481,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,053,000 after buying an additional 23,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,908,000 after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

