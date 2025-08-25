Toro (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Toro stock on June 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Toro Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of TTC stock opened at $79.1070 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.49. Toro Company has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Toro’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Toro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 597.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toro by 17.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Toro by 93.9% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 124.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,749.54. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the sale, the director owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

