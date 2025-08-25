Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Head to Head Survey

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and Trans World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 2 19 0 2.90 Trans World 0 0 0 0 0.00

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus price target of $245.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Trans World.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -72.92% 7.33% 2.81% Trans World N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Trans World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Trans World”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $5.63 billion 7.50 -$4.48 billion ($23.94) -9.57 Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans World has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Trans World on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

