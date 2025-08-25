TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.05% of TransUnion worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,606.02. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,972 shares of company stock valued at $353,549 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $91.0090 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.