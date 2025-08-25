Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The company had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

