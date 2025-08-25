Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 2,011 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $1,111,418.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,542,441.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,012,284 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,976,492 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $228.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.