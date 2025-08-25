Trisura Group FY2025 EPS Reduced by Raymond James Financial

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research note issued on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.25.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$41.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.17. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$30.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.26.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.