Truist Financial Lowers Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target to $53.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lineage from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price objective on Lineage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lineage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lineage from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Lineage Stock Performance

Lineage stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. Lineage has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lineage

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.28 per share, with a total value of $995,271.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,016.44. This represents a 60.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai acquired 3,563 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lineage by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

