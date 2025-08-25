TSE:HLS FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Clarus Securities

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.48.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.