Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,099.18. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 226.3% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,185,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,829 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $13,914,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after buying an additional 701,448 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

