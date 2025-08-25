U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $155,133.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,836.22. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,357.94. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,955 shares of company stock worth $251,170 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $18,886,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 345,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 84,878 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 888,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $87.5170 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.75. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.