Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Raised to $299.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $247.00 to $299.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.50.

Ubiquiti Stock Up 30.2%

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $508.5990 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.35. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $514.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 215.74% and a net margin of 27.66%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $1,246,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

