UBS Group Cuts VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $8.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTEX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VTEX in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VTEX in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

VTEX Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE VTEX opened at $4.1750 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.34.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. VTEX had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 5.27%. VTEX has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in VTEX during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

