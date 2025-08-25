UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stem (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $8.60 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Stem from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stem and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Stem Stock Up 9.6%

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $16.7650 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. Stem has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Stem by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Stem by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 103,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stem by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 315,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 76,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

