UBS Group Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $110.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $91.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 113,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 951.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.