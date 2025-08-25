UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock Price

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

GAP Price Performance

NYSE:GAP opened at $21.4180 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.15. GAP has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 5.80%.GAP’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth about $4,953,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

