UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Price

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.2360 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

