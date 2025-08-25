uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $37.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.4545.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $15.70 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $861.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,901.55. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $70,703.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,205.22. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,144 shares of company stock worth $322,426. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,217,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of uniQure by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,486 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,585 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 893,625 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.