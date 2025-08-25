Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $214.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.1538.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $185.4380 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.43.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

