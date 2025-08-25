Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 106,457 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,002,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $65,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. HSBC raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

NYSE:RDY opened at $14.5150 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.29. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

