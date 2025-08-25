Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 7,002 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of QCR worth $67,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QCR by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $3,979,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in QCR by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCRH. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

