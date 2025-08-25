Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $61,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 596.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 950,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1,165.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 794,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after purchasing an additional 731,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JANX. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $24.30 on Monday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.86.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.