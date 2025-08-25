Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Portillo’s Inc. $PTLO

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,582,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Portillo’s worth $66,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 58.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 137.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Portillo’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 130,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,320. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kelly M. Kaiser bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $207,360.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 68,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,041.60. This trade represents a 65.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 210,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

