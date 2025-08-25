Vanguard Group Inc. Has $63.12 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,291,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cohu worth $63,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cohu by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cohu by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $20.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.25. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

