Vanguard Group Inc. Has $65.59 Million Stake in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tutor Perini worth $65,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Tutor Perini Stock Performance
Shares of TPC opened at $58.5010 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $63.96.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini
In other Tutor Perini news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,901. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tutor Perini Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
