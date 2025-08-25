Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,522,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 758,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $61,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 71,493.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market cap of $876.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tarun Lal acquired 8,060 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $251,955.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $251,955.60. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,214.50. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

