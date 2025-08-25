Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 60,476 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Vitesse Energy worth $61,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 38.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 135,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VTS opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.67. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 212.26%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

