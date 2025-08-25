Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,014,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $60,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $2,296,745.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,463,896 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,476.64. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 18,092 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $269,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 438,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,515.21. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,247 shares of company stock worth $5,376,804 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. The company had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

