Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 42,141 Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,226,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $66,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 436.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 3.6%

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $8.2650 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.73. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.12 million. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Global Business Travel Group Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

