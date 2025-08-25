Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SNDX

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $59,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $179,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $69,990.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,560.69. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,230 shares of company stock worth $684,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business’s revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

