Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,841,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $59,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UWM by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,779 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,602,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UWM by 1,773.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 360,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,499,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,265.44. This represents a 21.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800,972 shares of company stock valued at $47,652,288. Company insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.8150 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -116.30 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

