Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EVTL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 9th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 11.7%

NYSE:EVTL opened at $5.2060 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.89. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.92). Equities analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

