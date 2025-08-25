Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $125.38 on Friday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.78.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $81,713.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,042 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,824.18. This represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 28.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,222,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,364,000 after purchasing an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 2,402.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 271,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $15,612,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $15,156,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

