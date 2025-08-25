Wall Street Zen Downgrades Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) to Buy

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus upgraded Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Solventum Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Solventum has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

