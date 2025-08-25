Wall Street Zen Downgrades Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.00. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 79.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,353,000 after buying an additional 1,679,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 1,612.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,251,000 after buying an additional 1,322,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Teradyne by 255.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,654,000 after buying an additional 1,302,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 224.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,949,000 after buying an additional 1,280,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

