Wall Street Zen Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $23.00.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:IPI opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.78. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.14 million. Intrepid Potash had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 71.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intrepid Potash

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 53,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,819,100.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $135,485. This represents a 93.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

