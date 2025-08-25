Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) to “Strong-Buy”

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Nidec alerts:

Nidec Price Performance

Nidec stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Nidec has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.61 billion. Nidec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.210-1.210 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.