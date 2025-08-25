Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $118.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.07.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WMT opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

