Wedbush Estimates NVIDIA’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NVDA. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.99 on Monday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $4,266,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 99.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,503 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

