Wedbush Has Bearish Estimate for Maplebear FY2026 Earnings

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Maplebear in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CART. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.63.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $43.37 on Monday. Maplebear has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Maplebear’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 914.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,320. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock worth $237,736,848 over the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.