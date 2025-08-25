Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 142,021 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,021 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $36,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after buying an additional 1,350,794 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $53,036,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

