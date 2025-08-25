Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,573,531 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 419.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573,531 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 504,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $25.3660 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.