Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 63,819 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $145.9580 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.14 and its 200 day moving average is $141.36. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

