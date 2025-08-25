Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 91,338 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,338 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.87% of Eastern Bankshares worth $30,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,019,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,522,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,558,000 after buying an additional 469,743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,666,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,997,000 after buying an additional 1,409,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,286,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 442,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,791,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,903,000 after buying an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -167.74%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

