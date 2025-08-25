Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,105,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $35,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 1,576.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

MRC stock opened at $14.9680 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.60 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

