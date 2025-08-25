Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $34,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $47.5310 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

