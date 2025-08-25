Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $29,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after buying an additional 472,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,663,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,423,000 after buying an additional 231,885 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,952,000 after buying an additional 492,381 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,900,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,531,000 after buying an additional 402,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Comerica by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,637,000 after buying an additional 1,162,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $69.5740 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

In other Comerica news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,928.88. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $631,690.72. This trade represents a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comerica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

