Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.77% of Group 1 Automotive worth $38,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $470.1430 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.98. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.33 and a twelve month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.43.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at $3,343.84. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

